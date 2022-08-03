FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Gladstone Capital Co. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:GLAD)

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Gladstone Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, July 28th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now forecasts that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.93. The consensus estimate for Gladstone Capital’s current full-year earnings is $0.93 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Gladstone Capital’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 77.23% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $13.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 million.

GLAD has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Gladstone Capital in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Gladstone Capital in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:GLAD opened at $10.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.16. Gladstone Capital has a 12 month low of $9.43 and a 12 month high of $12.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0675 per share. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.45%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 230.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 9.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital during the first quarter valued at about $136,000. 10.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

