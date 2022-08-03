Function X (FX) Trading Up 14% Over Last Week

Function X (FX) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. One Function X coin can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00001264 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Function X has traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar. Function X has a total market capitalization of $120.79 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,382.07 or 0.99932090 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00044300 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004279 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00028272 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000050 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004267 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001402 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001700 BTC.

About Function X

Function X (CRYPTO:FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx. The official website for Function X is functionx.io. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Function X

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

