Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.01-$1.06 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.35 billion-$4.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.38 billion. Fortinet also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.26-$0.28 EPS.

Fortinet Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT traded up $2.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.88. 5,804,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,683,186. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.70, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.28. Fortinet has a twelve month low of $48.73 and a twelve month high of $74.35.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $954.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.45 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 67.94%. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortinet will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

Several research firms recently weighed in on FTNT. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortinet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $72.40 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fortinet from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $64.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $72.27.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $501,310.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,772,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,381,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $501,310.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,772,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,805,381,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.10, for a total transaction of $2,240,980.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,860.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,132 shares of company stock valued at $3,528,902. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortinet

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Fortinet by 24.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,738,000 after acquiring an additional 76,027 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Fortinet by 24.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Fortinet by 20.4% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Fortinet by 209.4% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Fortinet by 53.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 67.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fortinet

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.