Ford Motor (F) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Ford Motor (NYSE: F):

8/2/2022 – Ford Motor had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $16.00 to $15.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/2/2022 – Ford Motor had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $14.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/1/2022 – Ford Motor had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $25.00 to $23.00. They now have a “maintains” rating on the stock.

7/28/2022 – Ford Motor had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

7/28/2022 – Ford Motor had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $12.00 to $13.00.

7/27/2022 – Ford Motor was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

7/26/2022 – Ford Motor had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.00 to $19.00. They now have a “maintains” rating on the stock.

7/21/2022 – Ford Motor was upgraded by analysts at Nomura from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $12.40 price target on the stock.

7/18/2022 – Ford Motor had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $17.00 to $12.00.

7/11/2022 – Ford Motor had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $12.00 to $10.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Ford Motor Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE F traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.69. 95,702,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,665,805. The stock has a market cap of $63.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $25.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.20.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. This is a positive change from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.99%.

In related news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $214,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,792,839.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $214,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,947,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,517,792,839.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,025,892 shares of company stock worth $402,881,320 in the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ford Motor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 199.2% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.