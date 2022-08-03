FMC (NYSE:FMC) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.18-$2.70 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.39 billion-$1.51 billion. FMC also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.00-$7.70 EPS.

FMC Stock Performance

NYSE FMC traded down $1.61 on Tuesday, reaching $107.50. 1,004,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,897. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. FMC has a one year low of $87.27 and a one year high of $140.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.40.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.19. FMC had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 30.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Analysts expect that FMC will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.69%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FMC shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on FMC in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an underperform rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of FMC from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Loop Capital lowered shares of FMC from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of FMC from $155.00 to $149.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of FMC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $131.54.

Insider Activity at FMC

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total value of $119,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,061.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FMC

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in FMC by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,067,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,850,913,000 after acquiring an additional 258,552 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 41.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,581,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,094,000 after purchasing an additional 463,542 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 34.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,236,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,660,000 after purchasing an additional 318,212 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in FMC by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 914,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,312,000 after buying an additional 27,890 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FMC by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 400,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,639,000 after buying an additional 137,037 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

