FMC (NYSE:FMC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. FMC had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 14.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS.

FMC Stock Performance

Shares of FMC traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,330,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,242. FMC has a one year low of $87.27 and a one year high of $140.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.33.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 35.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

FMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on FMC from $150.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America upgraded FMC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on FMC from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on FMC from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FMC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.23.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total value of $119,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,061.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 6.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 33,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 2.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 107,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 14.8% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 79,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,486,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 34.6% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC during the first quarter valued at $2,825,000. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Stories

