Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Short Interest Update

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,350,000 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the June 30th total of 7,890,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Flowers Foods Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:FLO traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,678,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,388. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.77. Flowers Foods has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $29.73.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Flowers Foods will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Flowers Foods Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 86.28%.

In other Flowers Foods news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian sold 66,000 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $1,751,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,934,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,328,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S&T Bank PA raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 104,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 41,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 50,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. 71.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FLO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Flowers Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

