Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Stake Raised by Veritas Asset Management LLP

Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,021,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,144,100 shares during the period. Fiserv accounts for about 6.2% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Veritas Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,016,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Fiserv by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co increased its holdings in Fiserv by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 39,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 22.6% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FISV stock traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $107.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,479,182. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.88 and a 200-day moving average of $98.15. The stock has a market cap of $68.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.88. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $119.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on FISV. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Cowen downgraded shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.46.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,686,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,686,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 432,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $94.11 per share, for a total transaction of $40,744,924.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,647,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,392,199.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,291,659 shares of company stock valued at $120,349,222 and have sold 49,000 shares valued at $5,072,700. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

