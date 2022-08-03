First Majestic Silver (FR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AG) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect First Majestic Silver to post earnings of C$0.12 per share for the quarter.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The mining company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$198.67 million for the quarter.

First Majestic Silver Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of FR opened at C$9.75 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$9.83 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.93. First Majestic Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$8.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.56 billion and a PE ratio of 3,250.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.45, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Insider Transactions at First Majestic Silver

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$9.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 175,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,680,000. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 38,500 shares of company stock worth $366,715.

FR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$20.00 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$19.50 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$18.00 to C$11.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Majestic Silver has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$15.63.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

