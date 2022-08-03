First Majestic Silver (FR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AG) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect First Majestic Silver to post earnings of C$0.12 per share for the quarter.
First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The mining company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$198.67 million for the quarter.
First Majestic Silver Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of FR opened at C$9.75 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$9.83 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.93. First Majestic Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$8.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.56 billion and a PE ratio of 3,250.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.45, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.24.
Insider Transactions at First Majestic Silver
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
FR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$20.00 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$19.50 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$18.00 to C$11.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Majestic Silver has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$15.63.
First Majestic Silver Company Profile
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.
Recommended Stories
- AutoNation Stock is Firing on All Pistons
- Caterpillar Falls To Strong Support Near Bottom Of Range
- AMD Q2 Earnings Beat Expectations Significantly, Is AMD A Buy?
- 3 Health Care Stocks in Great Financial Health
- Amazon Names Itself A Top Stock Of Q3 Contender
Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.