First Interstate Bank Acquires 4,809 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

First Interstate Bank increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,293 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,809 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD opened at $261.57 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.69. The company has a market capitalization of $193.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.56. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 135.58% and a net margin of 25.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.98%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $2,046,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,109.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $2,046,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,109.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim lifted their target price on McDonald’s to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 target price on McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.19.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.