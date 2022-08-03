Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.
Financial Institutions Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FISI opened at $26.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.02 million, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.99. Financial Institutions has a 1 year low of $24.44 and a 1 year high of $34.43.
Financial Institutions Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.
Institutional Trading of Financial Institutions
About Financial Institutions
Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.
See Also
