Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Financial Institutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FISI opened at $26.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.02 million, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.99. Financial Institutions has a 1 year low of $24.44 and a 1 year high of $34.43.

Financial Institutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

Institutional Trading of Financial Institutions

About Financial Institutions

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Financial Institutions by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 140,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,453,000 after buying an additional 12,941 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Financial Institutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $539,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Financial Institutions by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 436,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,874,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Financial Institutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Gator Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Financial Institutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,307,000. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

