Filecoin Hits Market Cap of $2.09 Billion (FIL)

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. One Filecoin coin can currently be purchased for $8.29 or 0.00036260 BTC on major exchanges. Filecoin has a total market cap of $2.09 billion and $1.16 billion worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Filecoin has traded up 57.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004377 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.40 or 0.00631969 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00017036 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00034418 BTC.

Filecoin Coin Profile

Filecoin was first traded on July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 252,002,096 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io.

Filecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Filecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Filecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

