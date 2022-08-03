Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.72 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.43%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect Fidelity National Information Services to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $102.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.06. The firm has a market cap of $62.13 billion, a PE ratio of 69.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.76. Fidelity National Information Services has a twelve month low of $85.00 and a twelve month high of $150.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.03%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,441,867 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $446,052,000 after acquiring an additional 14,231 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,082,584 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $309,554,000 after acquiring an additional 102,397 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 6.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,166,282 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $217,538,000 after acquiring an additional 134,943 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 16.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,975,540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $198,383,000 after purchasing an additional 280,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 22.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 802,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $80,550,000 after purchasing an additional 149,188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.62.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

