FGI Industries (FGI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 10th. Analysts expect FGI Industries to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. FGI Industries has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $43.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.00 million. On average, analysts expect FGI Industries to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
FGI Industries Price Performance
FGI stock opened at $2.61 on Wednesday. FGI Industries has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $6.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.35.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About FGI Industries
FGI Industries ltd. supplies kitchen and bath products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells sanitaryware products, such as toilets, sinks, pedestals, and toilet seats; wood and wood-substitute furniture for bathrooms, including vanities, mirrors, laundry, medicine cabinets, and other storage systems; shower systems; and customer kitchen cabinetry and other accessory items under the Foremost, avenue, contrac, Jetcoat, rosenberg, and Covered Bridge Cabinetry brand names.
