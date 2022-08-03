FGI Industries (FGI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 10th. Analysts expect FGI Industries to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. FGI Industries has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $43.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.00 million. On average, analysts expect FGI Industries to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get FGI Industries alerts:

FGI Industries Price Performance

FGI stock opened at $2.61 on Wednesday. FGI Industries has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $6.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About FGI Industries

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FGI Industries stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in FGI Industries Ltd. ( NASDAQ:FGI Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 24,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.25% of FGI Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period. 73.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

FGI Industries ltd. supplies kitchen and bath products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells sanitaryware products, such as toilets, sinks, pedestals, and toilet seats; wood and wood-substitute furniture for bathrooms, including vanities, mirrors, laundry, medicine cabinets, and other storage systems; shower systems; and customer kitchen cabinetry and other accessory items under the Foremost, avenue, contrac, Jetcoat, rosenberg, and Covered Bridge Cabinetry brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FGI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FGI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.