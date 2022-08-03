Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.12-$5.22 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.22 billion-$5.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.80 billion. Ferrari also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.80-4.90 EPS.

Ferrari Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RACE traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $211.04. The company had a trading volume of 421,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,279. The stock has a market cap of $38.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.87, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.95. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $167.45 and a 12 month high of $278.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.65.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 40.26% and a net margin of 19.46%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ferrari

Several research firms recently commented on RACE. Cheuvreux upgraded Ferrari from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ferrari from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Ferrari from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €255.00 ($262.89) target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ferrari from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Ferrari from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $236.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RACE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,242,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,168,000 after acquiring an additional 151,938 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,066,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,602,000 after acquiring an additional 33,643 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the first quarter worth $3,327,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ferrari by 12.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 51,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,222,000 after buying an additional 5,579 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ferrari by 8.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,820,000 after buying an additional 5,286 shares during the period. 38.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferrari Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

See Also

