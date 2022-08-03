Fastenal (FAST) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Fastenal (NASDAQ: FAST):

7/15/2022 – Fastenal had its price target lowered by analysts at Argus from $66.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/14/2022 – Fastenal had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $42.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

7/14/2022 – Fastenal was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock.

7/14/2022 – Fastenal had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $62.00 to $50.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/14/2022 – Fastenal was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/4/2022 – Fastenal was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Fastenal Price Performance

Fastenal stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.82. 3,028,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,492,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.22. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $45.68 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.56.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 69.27%.

In other Fastenal news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski acquired 1,058 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.63 per share, with a total value of $49,334.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,096 shares in the company, valued at $237,626.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fastenal news, EVP James C. Jansen bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.92 per share, with a total value of $48,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,529.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski bought 1,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.63 per share, with a total value of $49,334.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,626.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 3,971 shares of company stock valued at $195,441. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fastenal

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Fastenal by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fastenal during the first quarter worth $31,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal during the first quarter worth $32,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

