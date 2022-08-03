FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,200 shares, a drop of 22.4% from the June 30th total of 66,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

FAST Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FST remained flat at $10.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 240,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,670. FAST Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $13.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.13.

Institutional Trading of FAST Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FST. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FAST Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in FAST Acquisition by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC raised its position in FAST Acquisition by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 18,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 6,374 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of FAST Acquisition by 25,800.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 25,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FAST Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $508,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

FAST Acquisition Company Profile

FAST Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in restaurant, hospitality, and related sectors. FAST Acquisition Corp.

