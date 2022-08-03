FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.08-$0.08 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0. The company issued revenue guidance of $79.00 million-$87.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $82.15 million.
FARO Technologies Price Performance
NASDAQ:FARO traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,536. The firm has a market cap of $612.66 million, a P/E ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 1.46. FARO Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $27.84 and a fifty-two week high of $83.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.00 and its 200-day moving average is $42.44.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FARO shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on FARO Technologies from $72.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Craig Hallum lowered FARO Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on FARO Technologies from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th.
Institutional Trading of FARO Technologies
FARO Technologies Company Profile
FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurate position components; and FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FARO Technologies (FARO)
- Two High-Yield Deep-Values You Shouldn’t Ignore
- Is Starbucks Shooting For The Moon?
- PayPal Continues To Struggle As Competition Increases
- Proposed Tesla Stock Split Drives EV Market Higher
- Caterpillar Falls To Strong Support Near Bottom Of Range
Receive News & Ratings for FARO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FARO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.