FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.08-$0.08 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0. The company issued revenue guidance of $79.00 million-$87.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $82.15 million.

NASDAQ:FARO traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,536. The firm has a market cap of $612.66 million, a P/E ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 1.46. FARO Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $27.84 and a fifty-two week high of $83.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.00 and its 200-day moving average is $42.44.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FARO shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on FARO Technologies from $72.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Craig Hallum lowered FARO Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on FARO Technologies from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,021 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,309 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $389,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,372 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurate position components; and FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points.

