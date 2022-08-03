Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 6.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.06 and last traded at $2.07. 143,217 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,070,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.21.

The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.98.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Gardena, California.

