Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $16.08-$16.08 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $16.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.35 billion-$1.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.37 billion.

NYSE FICO traded up $7.86 on Wednesday, reaching $470.46. The company had a trading volume of 140,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,394. The firm has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 1.22. Fair Isaac has a fifty-two week low of $340.48 and a fifty-two week high of $531.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $416.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $433.21.

Separately, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $575.00 to $450.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $527.20.

In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.72, for a total transaction of $97,081.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,949.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 423.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Ariel Investments LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter valued at $296,000. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

