extraDNA Tops 1-Day Volume of $31,913.00 (XDNA)

extraDNA (XDNA) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One extraDNA coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, extraDNA has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar. extraDNA has a total market cap of $99,735.15 and approximately $31,913.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22,812.16 or 0.99942577 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00043637 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.31 or 0.00211640 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.36 or 0.00246919 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00116907 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004625 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00051741 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004326 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004656 BTC.

About extraDNA

extraDNA (XDNA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,190,020,231 coins. The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for extraDNA is xhumanity.org. extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for extraDNA is medium.com/@xHumanity.

Buying and Selling extraDNA

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade extraDNA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase extraDNA using one of the exchanges listed above.

