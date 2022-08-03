Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.30-$8.50 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Extra Space Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Extra Space Storage from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $224.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Extra Space Storage from $234.00 to $197.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Evercore ISI set a $198.00 target price on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Extra Space Storage from $228.00 to $184.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $199.30.
Shares of Extra Space Storage stock traded down $2.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $187.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 863,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,869. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Extra Space Storage has a 12-month low of $156.70 and a 12-month high of $228.84. The company has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $172.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.89.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 97.40%.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXR. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 5.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 16.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the first quarter worth $625,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the first quarter worth $332,000. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.
