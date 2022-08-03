Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Issues Earnings Results

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS.

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $102.25 on Wednesday. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12 month low of $92.58 and a 12 month high of $137.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 103.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 234.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 10.5% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.3% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXPD. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.38.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

