Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by Papp L Roy & Associates

Papp L Roy & Associates lowered its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,508 shares during the quarter. Expeditors International of Washington comprises about 1.7% of Papp L Roy & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Papp L Roy & Associates owned 0.08% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $13,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,923,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,078,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812,773 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth about $188,947,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,509,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $337,005,000 after buying an additional 573,030 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,275,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,245,671,000 after buying an additional 455,974 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 294.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 472,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,453,000 after buying an additional 352,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXPD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.38.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.57. 18,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,225,185. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.58 and a 12 month high of $137.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.88.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.14. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.