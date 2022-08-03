ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Trading Down 36.6% Over Last Week

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 2nd. ExclusiveCoin has a total market cap of $40,093.82 and $387.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0069 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded down 36.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004897 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002368 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000280 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000464 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000048 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

ExclusiveCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

