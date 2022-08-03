Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 195,700 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the June 30th total of 231,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Everspin Technologies

In other news, VP Troy Winslow sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $63,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,998.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 17,181 shares of company stock valued at $99,576 in the last quarter. 4.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,572,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Everspin Technologies by 764.5% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 798,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,027,000 after purchasing an additional 706,433 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Everspin Technologies by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 736,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,413,000 after purchasing an additional 99,584 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Everspin Technologies by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 274,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 61,020 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Everspin Technologies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 269,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. 54.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Everspin Technologies Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com cut Everspin Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Shares of MRAM opened at $6.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.41. Everspin Technologies has a one year low of $4.71 and a one year high of $14.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.33. The stock has a market cap of $122.18 million, a P/E ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.31.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.35 million during the quarter. Everspin Technologies had a return on equity of 27.52% and a net margin of 11.38%.

Everspin Technologies Company Profile

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Canada, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for embedded MRAM.

