EverRise (RISE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $44.24 Million

EverRise (RISE) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One EverRise coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, EverRise has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar. EverRise has a total market capitalization of $44.24 million and approximately $10,171.00 worth of EverRise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EverRise alerts:

Muse (MUSE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00052300 BTC.

SugarBounce (TIP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000076 BTC.

RiseHero (RISE) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000043 BTC.

EverRise Profile

EverRise (RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 24th, 2016. EverRise’s total supply is 71,618,033,988 coins and its circulating supply is 63,879,133,973 coins. EverRise’s official Twitter account is @EverRiseToken.

Buying and Selling EverRise

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EverRise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EverRise should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EverRise using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EverRise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EverRise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.