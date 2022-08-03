ETNA Network (ETNA) Price Hits $0.0211 on Exchanges

ETNA Network (ETNA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One ETNA Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0211 or 0.00000092 BTC on major exchanges. ETNA Network has a market capitalization of $255,033.34 and $1,094.00 worth of ETNA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ETNA Network has traded up 8.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About ETNA Network

ETNA Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,079,542 coins. ETNA Network’s official Twitter account is @CyclopsFinance.

Buying and Selling ETNA Network

According to CryptoCompare, “ETNA Network (ETNA) is a hybrid DeFI-type project that is set to bridge the gap between the decentralized space and the masses that are being left out due to the complexities in DeFi. ETNA DeBank Product is best described as a Digital asset system that combines a digital money market feature that supports the use of both cryptocurrencies and whitelisted NFTs as collaterals and the first Liquidity Protocol that is augmented with a Broker-Buyer type trading (BBT) Mechanism. “

