Etho Protocol (ETHO) Price Hits $0.0305 on Top Exchanges

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. Etho Protocol has a total market capitalization of $175,829.57 and approximately $69,043.00 worth of Etho Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Etho Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0305 or 0.00000133 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Etho Protocol has traded up 16.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Etho Protocol alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,610.40 or 0.07044593 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.55 or 0.00155519 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 67.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MeetPle (MPT) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Etho Protocol Coin Profile

Etho Protocol (CRYPTO:ETHO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Etho Protocol’s total supply is 79,838,471 coins and its circulating supply is 5,764,086 coins. Etho Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Ether1Official.

Buying and Selling Etho Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Ether-1 is a content delivery platform. It works as a streamlined, decentralized development and content hosting platform to provide users with the ownership of their personal virtual data, instead of being controlled by the major social media platforms. At Ether-1, users are able to sell/buy virtual data using the platform native token, the ETHO. The ETHER-1 (ETHO) coin is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency that uses the Ethash algorithm. It will be the medium through which users are able to exchange value between them when using the platform as well as to access the available services. Ether-1 has two types of nodes, masternodes require 15,000 ETHO, service nodes require 5,000 ETHO. Masternodes are the backbone of the EthoFS platform. Setting up an Ether-1 masternode/service node usually takes 20-30 minutes. The install is largely automated, and the process is clearly documented. First time Linux users are usually able to complete the install without issues, join our Discord channel if you have questions. ETHO funds do not live on the VPS, they remain in your control. Because we are supported by Ledger, masternode collateral can be staked on a Nano S. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etho Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Etho Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Etho Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Etho Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Etho Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.