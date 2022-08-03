Etherparty (FUEL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $263,111.88

Etherparty (FUEL) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 3rd. Over the last week, Etherparty has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Etherparty coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Etherparty has a total market capitalization of $263,111.88 and approximately $19,033.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,445.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004265 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004266 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003913 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004366 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002181 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.71 or 0.00126719 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00032206 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004265 BTC.

About Etherparty

Etherparty (FUEL) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Etherparty is medium.com/etherparty. The official website for Etherparty is etherparty.com.

Etherparty Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherparty is a user-friendly system for the creation, use, and management of smart contracts, that may dramatically expand the rate of commercial and consumer adoption of blockchain technology. While blockchain has the potential to recast the foundations of electronic commerce and data storage, the technology’s use by non-computer professionals has been limited by a lack of user-friendly applications. Etherparty unleashes the speed, cost-reduction and security benefits of smart contracts for individuals and businesses. Etherparty goes further to make otherwise complicated contractual agreements and processes simple and accessible while enabling infrastructure for authentication and automation. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Etherparty should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Etherparty using one of the exchanges listed above.

