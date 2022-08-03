Ethereum Push Notification Service (PUSH) Price Reaches $0.40 on Major Exchanges

Ethereum Push Notification Service (PUSH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. Ethereum Push Notification Service has a market cap of $6.15 million and approximately $427,762.00 worth of Ethereum Push Notification Service was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Push Notification Service coin can now be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00001745 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Ethereum Push Notification Service has traded 7.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Ethereum Push Notification Service

Ethereum Push Notification Service’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,287,926 coins. Ethereum Push Notification Service’s official Twitter account is @epnsproject.

Ethereum Push Notification Service Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Push Notification Service is a decentralized notifications protocol that enables wallet addresses to receive notifications in a platform-agnostic fashion from both decentralized and centralized carriers. It also explores and describes the theory and technical aspects of the protocol/platform and the game theory that the protocol utilizes to ensure incentives for good actors in the ecosystem. “

