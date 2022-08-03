Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.68-$2.78 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Equity LifeStyle Properties also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.66-$0.72 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ELS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Equity LifeStyle Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday. Colliers Securities set a $92.00 target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $87.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $89.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.86.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Equity LifeStyle Properties Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $73.66. The stock had a trading volume of 25,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,008. The stock has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.18, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.90. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a one year low of $67.57 and a one year high of $88.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Announces Dividend

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $365.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.90%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.1% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

(Get Rating)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.