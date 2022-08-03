Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Century Communities, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:CCS)

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Century Communities in a report released on Thursday, July 28th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $18.56 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $17.63. The consensus estimate for Century Communities’ current full-year earnings is $19.34 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Century Communities’ FY2023 earnings at $15.16 EPS.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CCS. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Century Communities from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Century Communities from $70.50 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Century Communities from $110.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Century Communities Stock Performance

NYSE CCS opened at $49.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Century Communities has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $86.07.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.32. Century Communities had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 33.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Century Communities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.69%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Century Communities

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Century Communities by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,167,858 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,132,000 after purchasing an additional 39,505 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 5.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,313,759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,378,000 after buying an additional 72,801 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 28.7% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,116,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,792,000 after buying an additional 249,096 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 1.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 926,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,649,000 after buying an additional 14,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 532,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,537,000 after buying an additional 4,476 shares in the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.