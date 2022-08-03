Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.60-$1.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.21 billion-$1.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.24 billion. Equifax also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.55-$7.80 EPS.

Equifax Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of EFX opened at $206.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $191.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.67. Equifax has a fifty-two week low of $169.25 and a fifty-two week high of $300.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.06. Equifax had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Equifax will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.66%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EFX. TheStreet raised shares of Equifax from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Equifax from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Equifax from $300.00 to $244.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Equifax from $227.00 to $226.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $247.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EFX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Equifax by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,036,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,090,947,000 after purchasing an additional 155,572 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Equifax by 2,191.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,295 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $24,965,000 after purchasing an additional 100,700 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Equifax by 275.4% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 60,113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,253,000 after purchasing an additional 44,100 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Equifax by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 320,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $76,058,000 after purchasing an additional 27,958 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 164,739 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,060,000 after acquiring an additional 25,897 shares during the period. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

