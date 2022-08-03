EQTEC (LON:EQT) Stock Price Up 1%

Shares of EQTEC plc (LON:EQT – Get Rating) rose 1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.52 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.50 ($0.01). Approximately 131,156,723 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 387% from the average daily volume of 26,952,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.50 ($0.01).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 2 ($0.02) target price on shares of EQTEC in a report on Monday, May 30th.

Get EQTEC alerts:

EQTEC Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.63 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.81. The company has a market cap of £43.00 million and a PE ratio of -5.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

About EQTEC

EQTEC plc licenses and sells its proprietary gasification technology that generates green energy from waste, biomass, and plastics primarily in Ireland, Spain, and the United Kingdom. The company's gasification technology produces energy from various feedstock, such as municipal, agricultural, and industrial waste.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EQTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.