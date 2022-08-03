EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX) Shares Down 5.1%

Shares of EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Rating) dropped 5.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.17 and last traded at $5.17. Approximately 2,418 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,765,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EQRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of EQRx in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of EQRx in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of EQRx in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

EQRx Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EQRx

EQRx ( NASDAQ:EQRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.08. On average, equities analysts expect that EQRx, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EQRx during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQRx in the second quarter worth $396,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of EQRx in the second quarter worth $186,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of EQRx in the second quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of EQRx in the second quarter worth $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

EQRx Company Profile

EQRx, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines primarily for the treatment of oncology and immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's pre-registrational programs in Phase III clinical trial include Aumolertinib, an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor for the treatment of patients with EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Sugemalimab, an anti-programmed death-ligand 1 antibody for the treatment of Stage III and Stage IV NSCLC.

Featured Articles

