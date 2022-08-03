EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX) Shares Down 5.1%

Shares of EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRXGet Rating) dropped 5.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.17 and last traded at $5.17. Approximately 2,418 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,765,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EQRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of EQRx in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of EQRx in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of EQRx in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

EQRx Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.36.

EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRXGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.08. On average, equities analysts expect that EQRx, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EQRx

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EQRx during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQRx in the second quarter worth $396,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of EQRx in the second quarter worth $186,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of EQRx in the second quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of EQRx in the second quarter worth $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

EQRx Company Profile

EQRx, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines primarily for the treatment of oncology and immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's pre-registrational programs in Phase III clinical trial include Aumolertinib, an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor for the treatment of patients with EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Sugemalimab, an anti-programmed death-ligand 1 antibody for the treatment of Stage III and Stage IV NSCLC.

