EOG Resources (EOG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.25 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.31. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 23.12%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect EOG Resources to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EOG Resources stock opened at $107.19 on Wednesday. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $62.81 and a fifty-two week high of $147.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $62.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.94.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

EOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $146.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays set a $165.00 price objective on EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $175.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.32.

In other EOG Resources news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $472,116.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 214,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,092,777.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other EOG Resources news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $472,116.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 214,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,092,777.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $143,173.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,402,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,395 shares of company stock worth $883,134. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 196.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,175,599,000 after buying an additional 6,529,464 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 802.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,307,749 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $275,153,000 after buying an additional 2,051,889 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,009,901 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $478,102,000 after buying an additional 760,594 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 448,649 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $53,492,000 after buying an additional 182,636 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1,485.8% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 188,335 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $22,455,000 after buying an additional 176,459 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

