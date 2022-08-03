EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.50 EPS

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.50, Briefing.com reports. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $333.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. EnPro Industries updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.80-$7.30 EPS.

EnPro Industries Stock Up 3.2 %

NPO traded up $3.05 on Wednesday, reaching $98.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,680. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.39. EnPro Industries has a 1 year low of $76.14 and a 1 year high of $117.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.65 and its 200 day moving average is $96.54.

EnPro Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NPO. KeyCorp increased their target price on EnPro Industries from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 0.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in EnPro Industries by 9.7% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in EnPro Industries by 27.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in EnPro Industries by 1.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in EnPro Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

Featured Articles

