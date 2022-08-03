Enovis (ENOV) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect Enovis to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Enovis has set its FY22 guidance at $2.20-2.40 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at $2.20-$2.40 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. Enovis had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $375.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Enovis to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE ENOV opened at $59.48 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.23. Enovis has a 1 year low of $52.27 and a 1 year high of $164.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.06, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Enovis stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enovis Co. ( NYSE:ENOV Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,000.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ENOV shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Enovis to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Argus started coverage on shares of Enovis in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Enovis from $79.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Enovis in a report on Monday, June 27th.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

