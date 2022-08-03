Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.47-$1.75 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.07 billion-$1.11 billion.

Enhabit Price Performance

Shares of EHAB traded down $3.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.70. 1,957,571 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,053,047. Enhabit has a 12-month low of $16.98 and a 12-month high of $25.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Enhabit in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set an underperform rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

About Enhabit

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

Featured Stories

