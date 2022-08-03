Enerplus (ERF) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Enerplus (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect Enerplus to post earnings of C$1.11 per share for the quarter.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$650.02 million for the quarter.

Enerplus Stock Performance

Shares of ERF opened at C$17.57 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$18.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$16.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.50. Enerplus has a 12 month low of C$6.12 and a 12 month high of C$23.29. The company has a market cap of C$4.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83.

Enerplus Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.29%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ERF shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Enerplus from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Scotiabank upgraded Enerplus from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Enerplus from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Enerplus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas acquired 2,000 shares of Enerplus stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$16.47 per share, with a total value of C$32,932.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 321,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,299,679.40.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

