Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Purchased by First Interstate Bank

First Interstate Bank raised its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EMR. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,082,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,670,000 after buying an additional 38,949 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 6,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 44,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 15.1% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 17,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Mizuho reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $107.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.50.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:EMR opened at $89.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $76.16 and a 1-year high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 43.10%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.