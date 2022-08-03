Elrond Trading 11.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (EGLD)

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. Elrond has a total market cap of $1.29 billion and $61.54 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Elrond has traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar. One Elrond coin can now be bought for about $56.24 or 0.00246193 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00100457 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000686 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00018589 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001422 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00037913 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00008690 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000263 BTC.

StoneDAO (SDT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Elrond Profile

Elrond (EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 23,016,298 coins and its circulating supply is 22,950,606 coins. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork. The official website for Elrond is elrond.com. Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork.

Buying and Selling Elrond

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

