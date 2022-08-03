Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $5,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 6.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 9.9% during the first quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 105.6% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 22,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after buying an additional 11,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 31.1% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 110,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,513,000 after buying an additional 26,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.06.

Eli Lilly and Stock Down 1.2 %

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

LLY opened at $320.20 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $220.20 and a fifty-two week high of $335.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $316.56 and a 200-day moving average of $288.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $304.24 billion, a PE ratio of 47.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 58.07%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 89,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.85, for a total value of $29,776,095.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,875,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,574,940,536.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,195,396 shares of company stock valued at $380,134,601. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

