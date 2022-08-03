Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.79-2.87 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.9-8.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.00 billion. Electronic Arts also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.05-$7.15 EPS.

Electronic Arts Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Electronic Arts stock traded down $1.98 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.89. 2,173,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,525,871. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.15 and its 200 day moving average is $128.28. The firm has a market cap of $36.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.84. Electronic Arts has a 1 year low of $109.24 and a 1 year high of $147.76.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.22). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EA shares. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Electronic Arts from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts to $154.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Sunday. StockNews.com raised shares of Electronic Arts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $153.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.90, for a total value of $96,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,447,342.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $630,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,524 shares in the company, valued at $3,853,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.90, for a total transaction of $96,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,514 shares in the company, valued at $3,447,342.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,895 shares of company stock worth $7,692,454 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Electronic Arts

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 11.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 14.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 164,744 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $20,854,000 after acquiring an additional 20,758 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 6,747.0% during the first quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 123,451 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $15,618,000 after acquiring an additional 121,648 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,530,000. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.