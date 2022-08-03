Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) PT Raised to $155.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Bank of America from $148.00 to $155.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.26% from the company’s previous close.

EA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.70.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $128.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.99 and a 200 day moving average of $128.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.84. Electronic Arts has a 12-month low of $109.24 and a 12-month high of $147.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 11.29%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 4,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.88, for a total value of $543,017.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,669 shares in the company, valued at $14,816,365.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 4,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.88, for a total value of $543,017.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,669 shares in the company, valued at $14,816,365.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.82, for a total value of $261,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,815,769.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,895 shares of company stock worth $7,692,454 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 4,096 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.8% during the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,891 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,954 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

