Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) COO Laura Miele Sells 1,500 Shares

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $196,155.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,406,949. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Laura Miele also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 1st, Laura Miele sold 11,775 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.93, for a total transaction of $1,435,725.75.

On Wednesday, June 1st, Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.85, for a total transaction of $430,435.00.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

NASDAQ:EA traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.89. 2,173,117 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,525,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.28. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.24 and a 1 year high of $147.76. The company has a market cap of $36.04 billion, a PE ratio of 47.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.84.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.22). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Electronic Arts

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 294.1% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 128.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $162.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.86.

About Electronic Arts

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

