electroCore (ECOR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). electroCore had a negative net margin of 283.37% and a negative return on equity of 56.15%. The company had revenue of $1.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect electroCore to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

electroCore Stock Performance

electroCore stock opened at $0.62 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.54. electroCore has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $1.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other electroCore news, Director Joseph P. Errico acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.56 per share, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,765,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,764.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 180,197 shares of company stock worth $89,374. Corporate insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in electroCore stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 91,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.13% of electroCore as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 18.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About electroCore

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

