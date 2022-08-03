Efinity Token Market Capitalization Achieves $29.47 Million (EFI)

Efinity Token (EFI) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. Efinity Token has a total market cap of $29.47 million and approximately $2.73 million worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Efinity Token has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. One Efinity Token coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000744 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Efinity Token Coin Profile

EFI is a coin. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 169,857,481 coins. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @enjin.

Efinity Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity. Its purpose is to be an NFT highway, not a general computing blockchain. Token creation, transfers and purchases are the network’s priority. Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to stay in the background, and allow users to experience their favorite collectibles without worrying about how the network operates. Telegram | Discord Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efinity Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Efinity Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Efinity Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

