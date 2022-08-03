Efinity Token Market Cap Hits $29.10 Million (EFI)

Efinity Token (EFI) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 2nd. In the last week, Efinity Token has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. One Efinity Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000750 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Efinity Token has a total market cap of $29.10 million and approximately $3.12 million worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22,846.77 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004377 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004378 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004482 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003827 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002238 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.91 or 0.00126532 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00031359 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004376 BTC.

Efinity Token Coin Profile

Efinity Token (EFI) is a coin. It launched on May 1st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 169,857,481 coins. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @enjin.

Efinity Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity. Its purpose is to be an NFT highway, not a general computing blockchain. Token creation, transfers and purchases are the network’s priority. Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to stay in the background, and allow users to experience their favorite collectibles without worrying about how the network operates. Telegram | Discord Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efinity Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Efinity Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Efinity Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

